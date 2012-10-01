FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global manufacturing downturn eases slightly in September: PMIs
October 1, 2012 / 3:19 PM / 5 years ago

Global manufacturing downturn eases slightly in September: PMIs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The downturn of the world’s manufacturing sector eased slightly in September as output and new orders declined at a slower pace, a business survey showed on Monday.

JPMorgan’s Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.9 in September from August’s 38-month low of 48.1, although it stayed stuck below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for a fourth month.

The survey also showed global factories added jobs in September, albeit modestly, after two months of declines.

The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organizations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
