Global manufacturing barely grows in April: PMI
May 2, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 4 years

Global manufacturing barely grows in April: PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker wearing protective glasses welds steel products at a heavy equipment manufacturing factory in Luoyang, Henan province May 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

LONDON (Reuters) - Global manufacturing growth slowed to a near stall last month, suggesting expansion so far in 2013 has been only marginal at best, a business survey showed on Thursday.

The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.5 in April from 51.1 in March, holding above the 50 mark that signals growth for a fourth month, but only just.

Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam were the only countries to report a faster improvement in operating conditions during April, JPMorgan said.

Over the past two days, manufacturing indexes for the United States, euro zone - including powerhouse Germany - and China have all declined. Britain’s improved but was still signaling a contraction in activity.

The global index combines survey data from economies including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
