Bitcoin falls over $100 in a day on reports of ponzi scheme

Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell around $100 in 24 hours to trade at just under $400 on Thursday, with watchers of the web-based “cryptocurrency” citing reports of a ponzi scheme as undermining bitcoin’s appeal as a credible investment.

Bitcoin surged above $500 on the Bitstamp exchange BTC=BTSP on Wednesday, before falling back to $408 later in the day as reports spread of a wave of new Chinese members of a bitcoin pyramid scheme set up by a Russian con artist. On Thursday it fell another 3 percent, to $395.

The so-called “social finance network” to which the Chinese have allegedly been thronging is MMM. According to British newspaper the Financial Times, which ran the story on its front page on Thursday, the network is run by Sergey Mavrodi, a former member of the Russian parliament once jailed on fraud charges.

The scheme’s website, which says it wants “honest people to participate together to make the world a better place”, promises a 30 percent monthly return, with a 10 percent bonus for referring another person to the scheme.

“Today’s sharp sell-off was accelerated by the publicized reappearance of possibly another scandal in the form of an emerging Ponzi scheme, which elicits fears of a ‘not-again’ blow to bitcoin,” said fiat currency and bitcoin trader Ashfaf Laidi.

Bitcoin is used as a vehicle for moving money around the world quickly and anonymously via the web without the need for third-party verification. That has made it controversial, but also attractive, to users ranging from drug dealers to those trying to circumvent capital controls in Greece and China.

Bitcoin soared to over $1,100 in late 2013 before sliding to below $400 less than a month later, but until this week, the view among investors was that it had stabilized this year.

“A comparatively small and illiquid market got over-stretched and did its usual ping back,” said London-based bitcoin firm Quantave CEO Paul Gordon in response to the price fall.

Gordon said bitcoin had seen similar price moves over the past few years when news had emerged of ponzi schemes.

The digital currency is still up over 25 percent this week, however. If it holds onto those gains, that would make this its best week in 18 months, and would mark an eight straight weeks of price increases - bitcoin’s best run in two years.

Peter Smith, CEO of Blockchain, likened the gyrations in the price of bitcoin to a “windmill”. While cautioning that he was a very poor bitcoin trader himself and does not buy and sell the currency, he said on Wednesday he expected the price to fall back to the $250 range after the recent surge.

He cited the recent decision to include the bitcoin symbol in the “Unicode” alphabet that’s used for computer keyboards as one possible factor in the price spike.

Quantave’s Gordon added that the fact the Chinese bitcoin exchange BTC China was now accepting bank deposits to buy bitcoin, having stopped allowing direct transfers in 2013, had been an important factor in the increased demand from China.