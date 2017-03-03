A year of political risk crowded out by plain old economics

LONDON (Reuters) - This was supposed to be the year of sparky politics and electoral risk, but it's plain old economics that's exciting world markets.

After so many false dawns since the banking crash of 2008 and European aftershock in 2012, it feels almost dangerous to talk of a sustained and robust global economic expansion.

But factories, offices, shops and shippers around the planet seem to have built up an impressive head of steam quite independent of any new detail on U.S. President Donald Trump's long-promised stimulus. And campaign pledges alone appear enough to fire up investors convinced Trump will honor his word.

Despite precious little on the extent or timing of corporate tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation, the very prospect of these plans is being viewed like an insurance policy on an economic expansion that had already gone up a gear before Trump came to power.

That thinking is encouraging momentum investors and "buy-on-the-dips" behavior in the stock markets.

With such elevated expectations, perhaps the hard facts of these policy measures may now be more worrying to markets than their vague promise continues to be.

Yet this looks to be more than just Trump. The economic story is not just playing out in the United States and Trump's threats of protectionism and insistence on "America First" have yet to damage confidence much in the rest of the world.

Last month’s international factory surveys show no sign of damaged sentiment or slower assembly lines. JPMorgan estimates these readings are now consistent with global industrial production growth of almost 4 percent -- some of the best levels of the past five years -- broadly based geographically, between many sectors and both in responses on new orders and inventory.

And while you may think the relentless flow of good economic news this year from the United States, Europe and even China might have lifted average expectations by now, positive surprises are still running sky high.

Citi's 'economic surprise' readings for the G10 developed world economies -- measuring incoming economic reports against forecasts -- are at their most positive in six years.

So the surge in global stock markets -- as defined by MSCI's All Country World Index covering 46 countries, 2,484 firms and about 85 percent of investible equities -- is much more believable against that drumbeat of rising manufacturing output, business and consumer confidence and still ultra-loose credit worldwide.

World equity market capitalization has increased as much as $4 trillion since the U.S. election and hit a new peak of $56.7 trillion this week.

This week's sudden scramble to price in another U.S. interest rate rise as soon as March 15 would typically have disturbed that view in the past. But here again, this mostly reflects surprise at the strength of activity and inflation - not least at the Federal Reserve itself, which has started to fret about falling behind the curve of what is already the second longest U.S. expansion on record.

THE ECONOMY, STUPID

So why isn’t all the risky U.S., European and British politics forcing the economy or markets to flinch?

Several reasons stand out. The Brexit and Trump surprises of 2016, and indeed the second derivative surprise that neither event seemed to jar U.S. or UK economies, suggest the oft-assumed link between policy uncertainty and economic activity is much weaker than previously thought.

People don’t need to either agree with or be assured of the policy horizon to keep on making or buying widgets it seems, at least not in the short term.

What happens when new policies are actually executed might be a different matter. But little concrete has changed yet in either case and businesses and households seem content to keep on keeping on until it does.

What's more, shocks to economic and business confidence have tended in recent decades to originate in financial markets and then quickly reverberate through the real economy.

And so the clear absence to date of a serious financial crunch surrounding Trump, Brexit or indeed this year's European elections - with a possible exception of the ambiguous fallout from the pound’s drop - has helped economies sail on too.

But recent changes in investor behavior and styles may well be playing a role too.

A significant exodus of investor money away from active managers such as hedge funds, largely due to high fees and poor performance over recent years, saw investor redemptions top than $100 billion last year alone and many so-called 'macro funds' are being shuttered altogether.

These macro funds, who many would assume should be coining it an environment of policy and political uncertainty or big currency and interest rate swings, have been posting particularly mediocre average returns for years.

Whatever the reason, their hedging and speculative activity surrounding six years of the euro crisis, Brexit and Trump have clearly not been lucrative and suggest at least that second-guessing political risks may indeed be a mug's game.

On the other hand, more passive, index-tracking and Exchange-Traded Funds are much less jumpy or concerned about the latest headline and are more geared up to ride the prevailing economic momentum, often to exclusion of hard-to-parse politics.

So far this year investors have pumped about $50 billion of additional cash into global equities via ETFs, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and have at the same time cutting $17.5 billion from traditional, more active funds.

In terms of overall market heft, these two market segments are now toe to toe. Total ETF assets under management worldwide rose $3 trillion last year to match hedge fund equivalents - both now in the region of 10 pct of all mutual fund assets managed globally.

Who wins in the next market downturn, financial shock or recession may be the ultimate test.