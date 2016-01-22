FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2016 / 9:52 AM / in 2 years

Germany's Schaeuble warns against overreaction to China, low oil price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned in remarks published on Friday against making “extreme speculation” about the state of the Chinese economy and the future of oil prices.

“Fiscal policy should be careful not to encourage such exaggerations,” Schaeuble told Der Spiegel magazine.

He added that the European Central Bank’s record low interests were no longer effective and that he would prefer a slight increase.

“I would prefer rates to be a bit higher,” Schaeuble said. “At this level the rate no longer fulfills its economic function. It leads to extreme fluctuations.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley

