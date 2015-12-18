Asia stocks down, Japan gives up brief gains after BOJ stimulus

A man walks past an electronic board showing graphs of recent Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares took their cue from Wall Street and slipped on Friday, and Japanese stocks slumped after briefly jumping on the central bank’s statement that it would expand parts of its stimulus program.

European shares were also poised to start lower, with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to fall 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open down 0.8 percent and France's CAC40 FCHI. to begin the day off 0.5 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.3 percent. It was still up 1.6 percent for a week that has featured first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly a decade and a depreciating yuan.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose briefly but fell back to end the day 1.9 percent lower. It ended the week down 1.3 percent.

The Bank of Japan maintained its base money target under its massive stimulus program on Friday but set up a new program to buy exchange-traded funds, extend the maturity of bonds it owns to around 12 years, and increase its purchases of risky assets.

The divergence between U.S. and other countries’ monetary policies was also seen in Taiwan, with the central bank unexpectedly cutting interest rates for the second time this year on Thursday. The island’s bank also said it would keep monetary policy loose to shore up growth in the trade-dependent economy as the global demand outlook worsened.

Taiwan stocks .TWII closed 0.8 percent lower, shrinking gains for the week to 1.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar TWD= strengthened to T$32.910 versus its previous close of T$33.035 after the central bank said it would maintain an orderly foreign exchange market.

“The global macro dynamics from the beginning of a Fed rate hiking cycle are slowly playing out across the world,” Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG in Melbourne, said in a note to clients.

“In the direct wake of the decision we have seen some dramatic moves in central bank policy with Taiwan cutting its benchmark interest rate, Hong Kong and Mexico both hiking rates, and Argentina removing currency controls and devaluing the peso by 30 percent.”

The U.S. dollar slipped about 0.5 percent against the Japanese currency to 121.895 yen JPY=, and was up about 0.9 percent for the week.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six rivals, edged down about 0.4 percent to 99.892, after jumping 1.2 percent on Thursday, its biggest rise in over a month. It’s up about 1.4 percent for the week.

Non-deliverable forwards are pricing in further declines for most emerging market currencies, which dropped after the Fed’s decision to hike rates.

One-year non-deliverable forwards show currencies including the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Indian rupee INR=, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Thai baht THB= weakening.

China’s yuan strengthened on Friday after 10 straight sessions of weakness against the dollar through Thursday, the longest such streak on record, after the central bank guided the Chinese currency lower.

The People's Bank of China set Friday's midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.4814 per dollar prior to market open, compared with the previous fix of 6.4757. The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4870 per dollar, and traded at 6.4789 at 0616 GMT (1.16 a.m. ET), up from the previous close of 6.4837.

The euro was up about 0.3 percent at $1.0852 EUR=, but down about 1.2 percent for the week.

Wall Street drooped on Thursday as crude oil futures continued to wallow at multi-year lows against a backdrop of oversupply as well as a stronger dollar following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated tightening on Wednesday.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 continued to slip in Asian trading, down 0.2 percent at $34.893 a barrel.

Brent LCOc1 ended trade on Thursday less than $1 above its 2004 low of $36.40. It recovered on Friday, rising 0.2 percent to $37.23.

Gold edged up slightly from Thursday, when it suffered its biggest slide in five months after the Fed’s rate hike.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.5 percent, after tumbling 2 percent on Thursday, and is down 1.6 percent for the week.