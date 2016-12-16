People walk past an electronic board displaying various Asian countries' stock price index and world major index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo - RTX2SMWO

TOKYO The dollar on Friday stood near a 14-year peak, bond yields were highly elevated and Asian stocks struggled for traction as global markets continued adjusting to the idea of higher U.S. interest rates.

In a move that reverberated across the financial markets, the Fed on Wednesday raised rates for the first time in a year and hinted at three hikes to follow in 2017, up from the two projected in September.

The dollar index .DXY topped the 103.00 threshold for the first time since December 2002 overnight and last stood at 103.11.

The euro was steady at $1.0410 EUR= after hitting $1.0366 overnight, its lowest since January 2003. The dollar was little changed at 118.065 yen JPY= after surging to a 10-month high of 118.660 the previous day.

The greenback was lifted as the notion of the Fed tightening monetary policy next year more quickly than first thought took the benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yield US10YT=RR to highs not seen in two years.

"World markets continue to adjust to an outlook for higher U.S. interest rates and increased inflation risk boosted by major U.S. tax cuts," wrote Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Tracking the rise in the U.S. 10-year note's yield, Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose to an 11-month peak of 0.10 percent JP10YTN=JBTC. That gain is expected to test the Bank of Japan's resolve to keep the yield around zero percent.

Asian stocks were mixed, reflecting the differing fortunes for developed and emerging market economies faced with higher U.S. interest rates.

"Emerging market countries have been hit the hardest by capital leaving in search of higher yields and return along with the growing cost of paying back dollar denominated debt," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 climbed to a one-year high on a weaker yen and gains on Wall Street overnight. U.S. shares rose on Thursday, brushing off the initial shock of a more hawkish Fed, led by shares of banks seen as the benefactors of higher rates.

European stocks .FTEU3 also rose, gaining 1 percent on Thursday as bank stocks increased.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS dipped a fraction after falling 1.8 percent on Thursday. The broader emerging market stock index .MSCIEF was down 1.6 percent.

Australian stocks shed 0.1 percent, while South Korea's Kospi .KS11 also lost 0.1 percent.

In commodities, crude oil prices nudged higher. Negative pressures from a bullish dollar were offset after OPEC members told customers they would cut crude supplies. [O/R]

U.S. crude was up 0.4 percent at $51.11 a barrel CLc1.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)