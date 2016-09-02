A man walks in front of a screen showing today's movements of Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO The potential for a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls number later in day - and with it an elevated chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike soon - kept Asian financial markets nervously marking time on Friday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS dipped 0.1 percent.

Australian stocks lost 0.6 percent and South Korea's Kospi .KS11 was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 dipped 0.2 percent on a slightly stronger yen.

Asian equity markets took few cues from overnight moves on Wall Street, where stocks were flat with gains in the tech sector offseting sluggish U.S. factory activity data and lower oil prices. [.N]

A report from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) on Thursday showed U.S. factory activity contracted for the first time in six months in August as new orders and production tumbled.

The downbeat data weakened the dollar, which had been bullish through much of the week, by tempering some recent optimism on the U.S. economy which had revived expectations for a near-term rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Given the weak ISM manufacturing report, markets will look to Friday's payrolls to see if the Fed can risk raising rates this month or later this year. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have added about 180,000 jobs in August. ECONUS

"While the US manufacturing ISM did undershoot expectations by quite a margin, it is worth remembering that the Fed hiked last year when the ISM manufacturing was at 48.0 and had been sub-50 for three consecutive months," wrote Sharon Zellner, a senior strategist at ANZ.

"There is therefore potential for markets to whipsaw should we see robust U.S. jobs data tonight, going into the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend."

The dollar was flat at 103.280 yen JPY= after coming down from a one-month high of 104.00 overnight. The euro traded little changed at $1.1203 EUR= after bouncing about 0.3 percent overnight. The common currency was at a three-week low of $1.1123 earlier in the week.

The dollar had surged against its peers following a relatively hawkish speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen last Friday, which revived expectations the U.S. central bank was moving closer to a hike.

Sterling was effectively unchanged at $1.3273 GBP=D4 after jumping 1 percent overnight on purchasing managers' index (PMI) data showing the British manufacturing sector staged one of its sharpest rebounds on record in August.

The post-Brexit surprise boosted the pound as it could prompt the Bank of England to rethink the need to cut interest rates again if other surveys confirm the trend.

In commodities, crude oil posted a modest bounce after tumbling on Thursday as a growing glut from U.S. crude stockpiles soured market sentiment.

U.S. crude CLc1 was up 0.9 percent at $43.52 a barrel after sliding 3.4 percent overnight to a three-week low.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)