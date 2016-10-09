SYDNEY The Mexican and Canadian currencies both rallied in Asia on Monday as odds of a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump for the U.S. presidential bid widened just hours before a debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump faces the biggest crisis of his 16-month-old campaign after a tape of him making vulgar comments about women deepened fissures with establishment Republicans.

The pressure on him will be intense at the 0100 GMT (9 p.m. ET) debate at Washington University in St. Louis. CNN reported the first questions would be about the video.

Presidential betting markets lengthened the odds on a Trump victory, while the FiveThirtyEight site of well-regarded forecaster Nate Silver put the probability of a Clinton win at over 81 percent.

Markets generally see Clinton as a known factor with middle of the road policies. There is far more uncertainty about what a Trump administration would mean for U.S. foreign policy, trade, the economy and even governance at the Federal Reserve.

In particular, Trumps' plans to slap tariffs on imports and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are seen as very negative for Mexico and Canada, which is why their currencies swing when his odds of winning change.

Early Monday both currencies were on the rise with the Mexican peso up more than 1.8 percent MXN=D4, while the dollar dipped 0.3 percent on its Canadian counterpart CAD=D4.

The dollar edged up a touch on the safe-haven yen to 103.14 JPY=, while the euro was little changed at $1.1193 EUR=.

Sterling was steadier around $1.2434 GBP=D4 after its flash crash last Friday, though dealers braced for more volatility amid concerns about a "hard" Brexit.

"The uncertainty of leaving the single market is causing enormous concern over the future of the UK economy and the funding of its twin deficits," said analysts at ANZ.

"Moreover, the rhetoric from the UK government on immigration and EU legislation has hardened of late at the same time as the EU's position is also hardening."

Dealers expected Asian share markets to start cautiously firmer, though the absence of Japan for a holiday would make liquidity sparse.

There was some relief that U.S. payrolls data were solid enough in September but not so hot as to add to the risk of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve rate hike.

Fed fund futures <0#FF:> imply less than 10 percent chance of a move in November, rising to around 65 percent for December.

On Wall Street, the Dow .DJI ended Friday down 0.15 percent, while the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.33 percent and the Nasdaq .IXIC 0.27 percent.

In commodity markets, oil prices dipped further early Monday as players took profits following a strong rally last week spurred by talk of OPEC output cuts.

Benchmark Brent LCOc1 was off 13 cents at $51.80 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 eased 13 cents to $49.68.

Spot gold XAU= was a shade firmer at $1,257.26 after suffering its largest weekly drop in over three years.

