Europe attractive for 2016, euro could firm: Baring AM

LONDON (Reuters) - A combination of further monetary stimulus and an improvement in economic growth makes Europe an attractive market for 2016, Baring Asset Management said on Thursday, adding that the euro could bounce if QE subsequently tapers off.

Ken Lambden, chief investment officer of Barings, which has some 33.2 billion euros under management, said the group had become far more positive on Europe as better growth was starting to come through.

“Our preferred equity market is Europe and that’s predicated on that perfect mix of quantitative easing and economic growth improving,” he told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has repeatedly indicated that the ECB is ready to ramp up its monetary stimulus measures to tackle low inflation in the euro zone.

As a result, the euro EUR= has been beaten down to seven-month lows against the dollar, whilst the greenback remains strong on expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates in December.

But Lambden added that the level of ECB monetary stimulus could taper off if European growth starts to strengthen. In that scenario, there could be a bounce in the euro, he said.

“If you buy the fact that perhaps the U.S. dollar is not going to perform as well as it has done -- and part of the argument is that we don’t think U.S. growth is as strong as it looks -- then the euro through 2016 will start to look comparatively more attractive,” he said.

He suggested this strength might come through in the latter part of the second quarter.

Barings is also becoming tentatively more interested in emerging markets, although Lambden said nothing looked particularly cheap against some of their historical lows.

“But there is a case to say that, versus some of the valuations in some of the developed markets, it is the right time to start dusting off your research folders on some of the emerging markets,” he said.

He warned of significant divergence in EM performance, but cited opportunities in China, India and Russia.

Whilst recognizing that the Chinese economy is slowing, Lambden said there was strength in the service sector, and he was “relatively sanguine” about the outlook.

In its Russia fund, meanwhile, Barings is trying to distinguish between the old and the new Russia.

“When emerging markets really started to capture the imagination of investors, it was on the back of privatized state-owned enterprises and the like, and they dominated indices,” he said.

“We’re looking away from that for elements of emerging economies that are starting to get critical mass themselves.”