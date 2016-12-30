Oil, metals, developed equities best performers of 2016; emerging markets struggle

FILE PHOTO: An employee pumps petrol into a car at a petrol station in Hanoi, Vietnam December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil was the world’s best-performing asset class in 2016, after being the worst in each of the two previous years.

Brent crude LCOc1 was on track for a gain of around 50 percent, following a 35 percent tumble in 2015.

Copper CMCU3 was up around 16 percent in 2016, compared with the previous year’s 26 percent plunge.

In China, an infrastructure and housing boom sparked a months’ long rally in materials prices, with iron ore futures surging 170 percent and coking coal more than doubling.

The dollar index .DXY gained about 4 percent this year, or less than half of its 9.3 percent advance in 2015.

MSCI frontier stocks were down about 2 percent, compared with a 7 percent gain for MSCI developed equities. Shanghai A shares, which rose 4.4 percent in 2015, about dropped 18 percent in 2016.

