Corporate results weigh on shares; oil rallies

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. and European stocks retreated on Wednesday amid disappointing corporate earnings, while oil prices surged for a second day as data showed U.S. crude inventories fell unexpectedly last week.

The U.S. dollar .DXY fell 0.5 percent against a basket of currencies after rallying for six consecutive days, as investors looked to book profits. The yen rebounded 0.7 percent against the dollar JPY=, halting declines against the greenback as Japan has threatened to intervene on its currency.

U.S. Treasuries extended their price gains after a strong government auction of $23 billion in 10-year notes.

Major U.S. stock indexes fell about 1 percent, while MSCI’s broad gauge of global stocks .MIWD00000PUS slid 0.5 percent. On Tuesday, the global index had climbed nearly 1.1 percent, its best session in about a month, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 had tallied its best day in about two months.

“Traders are kind of pulling back on their horns, taking a little bit of risk off the table, looking for a reason to take some profit,” said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 217.23 points, or 1.21 percent, to 17,711.12, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 19.93 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,064.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.19 points, or 1.02 percent, to 4,760.69.

The S&P and Nasdaq each snapped three-day winning streaks.

Disappointing profit reports from Disney (DIS.N) and Macy’s (M.N) hurt stocks, with Disney the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500, and Macy’s weighing on retailers.

“We’re getting a lot of news on U.S. consumers today and it isn’t good news,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index fell 0.5 percent after two sessions of gains. Outdoor advertising group JC Decaux (JCDX.PA) was among the worst performers after a weak outlook.

The MSCI world index is now nearly flat for 2016 with stocks rebounding after a rough start to the year but little changed in recent weeks. Concerns about the global economy persist and investors are responding to diverging policies between the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

The dollar fell back from near two-week highs as investors booked profits on a day with no major U.S. economic data.

A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“The dollar’s bias hasn’t meaningfully brightened given deep market scepticism in the Federal Reserve firing an interest rate hike in the near future,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Oil prices jumped. The U.S. government reported crude inventories fell unexpectedly for the first time since March, adding to concerns over supply disruptions in Canada and Nigeria.

Benchmark Brent LCOc1 settled up 4.6 percent at $47.60 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 settled up 3.5 percent at $46.23 a barrel. Oil prices have recovered some ground after touching 12-year lows earlier in 2016.

The Treasury’s 10-year note sale occurred at a high yield of 1.71 percent, below the roughly 1.73 percent level that the debt had traded at before the sale.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were up 7/32 in price to yield 1.7350 percent in afternoon trading, from a close of 1.76 percent on Tuesday.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.9 percent as the decline in the dollar and shares globally rekindled investors’ appetite for the precious metal.