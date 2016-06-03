Global stocks, dollar, bond yields tumble as weak U.S. jobs data stuns

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. and European shares, the dollar, oil and bond yields all dived on Friday after data showed the slowest pace of U.S. job growth in more than five years, dashing expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in June.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by just 38,000 in May, the smallest gain since September 2010 and far below an expected 164,000. All 105 economists polled by Reuters had expected a higher number.

Wall Street’s top banks unanimously expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged when its policymakers meet this month in the wake of the U.S. jobs report, results of a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

“This monthly report and the revisions to the past few months show that the labor market is not nearly as strong as many believed, so I think it takes June off the table,” said Chris Gaffney, president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis.

U.S. shares pared losses but still ended lower, while European stocks reversed gains. The dollar hit its lowest in more than three weeks against a basket of major currencies, and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit 1.697 percent, their lowest in more than eight weeks.

A fall in bank stocks led the dip in U.S. shares, with the S&P 500 financial index .SPSY ending 1.38 percent lower. Europe's auto sector index .SXAP ended 2.3 percent lower as the euro rallied against the dollar EUR=.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was last up 1.38 points, or 0.34 percent, at 403.87.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended down 31.5 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,807.06. The S&P 500 .SPX closed down 6.13 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,099.13. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC ended down 28.85 points, or 0.58 percent, at 4,942.52.

A businessman is reflected in an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 closed 0.85 percent lower at 1,339.47 after gaining around 0.7 percent before the U.S. data.

The plunge in U.S. 10-year yields marked the biggest one-day fall since early February, while U.S. two-year note yields US2YT=RR posted their biggest one-day tumble since March 2009.

Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group’s FedWatch, moved to price in a 6 percent perceived chance of a June rate hike after the U.S. jobs report, down from 21 percent late Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 1.69 percent at 93.945 .DXY.

“The Fed rhetoric which pushed hard to convince the market that they will move in the coming few meetings just hit a wall,” said Marvin Loh, global markets strategist at BNY Mellon in Boston.

The U.S. jobs numbers, along with weekly industry data showing U.S. drillers added rigs for only the second time this year, weighed on oil prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 settled down 40 cents, or 0.80 percent, at $49.64 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 settled down 55 cents, or 1.12 percent, at $48.62 a barrel.

Spot gold XAU= surged 2.8 percent and was on track for its biggest one-day jump in three and a half months.