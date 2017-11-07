World stocks index breaks 500 barrier, oil at two-and-a-half year high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The global rally in stocks showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, continuing a nine-day advance that sent the most widely tracked index of world stock markets to record highs.

The latest leg of the run came as Japan's Nikkei .T hit its best level since 1992, Germany's DAX .GDAXIscored a record high and Monday's 2-1/2 year top in oil prices again boosted European resources stocks .SXEP .SXPP .EU.

All three of Wall Street's major indexes opened at all-time highs .N .SPX .IXIC, while the MSCI 47-country 'All World' index .MIWD00000PUS added 0.2 percent to top 500 points, a record high. The index is up nearly 20 percent for the year to date.

“You’ve had almost a perfect backdrop for equities,” said Pictet Asset Management’s global strategist Luca Paolini. “You have acceleration in nominal growth, earnings are between 10-15 (percent higher) globally and whatever you look at is pretty much in double digits.”

After hitting all-time highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.2 points, or 0.03 percent, as up 7.11 points, or 0.03 percent, to 23,541.22, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.05 points, or -0.00 percent, to 2,591.08 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.36 points, or 0.24 percent, to 6,770.08

The only bears remained in the Gulf, as nervousness around the weekend purge of royals and officials in Saudi Arabia sent its stock market .TASI down again and Kuwait’s bourse tumbled more than 4 percent. EMRG/FRX

Oil prices, meanwhile, held most of their gains after posting the biggest rise in six weeks following the Saudi crown prince’s move to tighten his grip on power and crank up tensions between the kingdom and Iran.

FILE PHOTO: An investor looks at an electronic screen at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

U.S. crude CLc1 drifted back to $57.24 in Europe after reaching as high as $57.69 and Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $64.04 after touching a peak of $64.65 a barrel. O/R

The dollar was also on the move amid signs of more change at the Federal Reserve, while President Donald Trump’s Republican party pushes ahead with its tax cut program.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.34 percent, with the euro EUR= down 0.37 percent to $1.157 - the single currency's lowest since mid-July.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.35 percent versus the greenback at 114.09 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3139, down 0.24 percent on the day.

The Mexican peso lost 0.71 percent versus the U.S. dollar at 19.15. The Canadian dollar fell 0.77 percent versus the greenback at 1.28 per dollar.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.3145 percent, from 2.32 percent late on Monday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last rose 12/32 in price to yield 2.7786 percent, from 2.796 percent late on Monday.2.3145

Germany’s 10-year bond yields held near two-month lows at 0.338 percent after the European Central Bank firmed up its plans to reinvest the proceeds of its 2.5 trillion euro stimulus program. <GVD/EUR>