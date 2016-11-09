Copper hits 15-month high after Trump wins White House

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper surged to a 15-month high on Wednesday and pulled other metals up too on technical buying and as investors speculated that a Donald Trump presidency could herald a significant fiscal stimulus and boost demand for metals.

In his victory speech, Trump said he would embark on a project to rebuild American infrastructure and would double U.S. economic growth.

"The Republicans have control of both houses of Congress and that means there is a possibility that those kind of programs could become reality," ICBC Standard Bank analyst Tom Kendall said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 3.5 percent to its highest since July 22, 2015 at $5,443 a tonne. It closed 3.4 percent higher at $5,411 in official rings, its biggest daily increase since March.

Estimates of speculative interest suggested that LME copper positioning had reached the biggest long position since February 2011, according to broker Marex Spectron.

"Over the last few days, there has been in the market a short-term CTA-type buying momentum and investors are now looking at the next level at around $5,445," ICBC Standard's Kendall said.

Copper has increased about 10 percent over the past week.

"The technical picture for copper had already started to improve, signaling a switch towards a bull market, driven by speculative positioning," UBS WM analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

The U.S. dollar and stocks remained under pressure on Wednesday after falling sharply when it became clear that Trump was set for victory. [MKTS/GLOB]

LME aluminum rose to its highest since June 2015 at $1,760 a tonne, before closing up 1.3 percent at $1,753.

Nickel hit a 15-month high at $11,660 a tonne and closed 2.8 percent higher at $11,575. Lead reached its highest since May 2015 at $2,162 and closed at $2,141, up 0.8 percent. Zinc, which hit its highest in more than five years at $2,513 a tonne earlier, did not trade at the close but was bid 0.5 percent higher at $2,490.

Bucking a general uptrend, three-month tin closed down 1.3 percent at $21,275. The metal hit its highest since August 2014 in the previous session.

In China, banks extended 1.22 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in new loans in September, capping a record nine-month lending spree. Much of the growth in recent months has been driven by a rapid rise in home mortgages.

China's imports of copper fell 14.7 percent from a month ago to 290,000 tonnes in October, the lowest since February 2015, customs data showed on Tuesday. The country accounts for about half of global consumption of industrial metals.

"Inventories of copper held on the LME fell for the fourteenth straight day and are now down 34 percent over the past six weeks," ANZ said in a note. "That was backed up by data showing strong vehicle sales in China in October.