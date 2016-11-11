Copper storms towards biggest weekly gain since 1980

A worker monitors a process inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, northwest of Santiago, Chile January 7, 2015.

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - London copper stretched a week of frenzied gains into Friday, stampeding towards its strongest weekly close since 1980 after Donald Trump's surprise U.S. election victory set off a fierce round of fund buying backed by a view of improving fundamentals.

Gains came amid a widespread rally in steel, coal and iron ore prices after China curbed domestic coal production earlier this year, which has seen prices of the raw material doubling in the past two months.

"It's been building in the past couple of weeks, and Trump has kicked it along in the past few days," said analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

"It's been more a shift around where the market sees demand over the course of 2017."

Trump has said that he plans to fix inner cities and rebuild highways and infrastructure, and hopes for a spending splurge have breathed fresh life into metals and infrastructure. But traders said that was just a spark that fueled the fire.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rallied by 3.6 percent to $5,803 a tonne by 0744 GMT, following a 3.5 percent gain in the previous session. It was on track for a 16.2 percent weekly rise, the biggest such advance since 1980, according to Reuters data. It earlier hit $5,815.50, which was the highest since July 3, 2015.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper built on overnight gains to close up 8.7 percent, amid a buying frenzy by speculators.

Expectations for copper demand have shifted in recent months due to consistently improving economic indicators out of China that has encouraged analysts to revise up demand forecasts.

China's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in more than two years in October.

"Views on China improved compared with expectations at the start of the year as demand surprised to the upside," Citi said in a research note. "Chinese 2016 demand estimates now range between 5-7 percent compared to 0-3 percent projections at the start of this year."

The country continued to unveil new infrastructure projects. It has approved a total of 85.6 billion yuan ($12.59 billion) for three railway projects.

Other metals were taking stock after solid gains this week when most hit the highest in more than 18 months.

LME nickel jumped 3 percent to $11,910 a tonne while LME lead and zinc rallied around 1 percent.

In Shanghai, aluminum struck 14,255 yuan a tonne, the highest since Sept 2014.