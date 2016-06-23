London copper buoyed near two-week top ahead of UK vote

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - London copper floated near its highest in more than two weeks on Thursday on a softer dollar, but gains were capped as Britain geared up to vote on whether to leave the European Union.

British Prime Minister David Cameron and his eurosceptic opponents made final pitches to wavering voters on Wednesday, the eve of a referendum on European Union membership, with the outcome still too close to call.

"If the UK remains in the EU, it's going to trigger dollar weakness," said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong. Once that is past, though, investors will be looking at indicators that are more bearish, he said.

"We forecast a U.S. interest rate hike in the third quarter. That's negative for copper," Schnider said.

A stronger dollar erodes demand for dollar-priced assets by making them more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.6 percent at $4,729.50 a ton by 0724 GMT, after a 0.6 percent gain in the previous session when prices also hit the highest since June 6 at $4,733.50 a ton.

Fundamentally, copper was also facing headwinds from increasing mine supply, Schnider added, with few disruptions seen so far this year.

"In a world where we have no unplanned outages, the risk is for a much larger surplus, 500,000 tonnes maybe. Then obviously it becomes problematic for copper."

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper closed up 1 percent at 36,270 yuan ($5,512) a ton.

China's domestic copper market tightened in early June, as surplus metal was moved into international storage.

But domestic supply appears to be improving, with premiums for metal for immediate delivery - as seen in front month ShFE futures against further dated contracts - last at nearly flat from as high as 200 yuan at mid-month.

Suggesting there is still appetite for imports, however, premiums for shipments to China on a cost, insurance and freight basis firmed by $2.50 to $40-$60, up from as low as $35 mid-month, which was the weakest in four years. <0#BASECIF-SHMET>

In news, China's debt defaults will not pose a systemic risk as long as economic growth remains within a reasonable range, according to a government document on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was "overall in good shape," with growth set to regain momentum despite an overvalued dollar.