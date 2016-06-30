London copper buoyed near eight-week high as dollar slips

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - London copper hovered near its highest in eight weeks on Thursday as the dollar eased following recent gains in the wake of Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union.

A softer dollar gives buyers of commodities paying with other currencies stronger purchasing power. [USD/]

But metals markets were supported by Chinese stimulus measures, helping offset pressure from a wave of new supply.

China’s infrastructure investment in the first five months of 2016 grew 19.8 percent year-on-year, accelerating slightly from Jan-April and faster than 17.3 percent in 2015, noted Hong Kong based broker Argonaut Securities.

"Overall, we think China's commitment in infrastructure-related investment should help support overall economic growth and commodity demand," it said in a report.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.1 percent to $4,843.50 a ton by 0136 GMT, having hit its strongest level since May 5 in the prior session at $4847.50 a ton.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was trading up half a percent at 37,410 yuan ($5,630) a ton.

China's economy rebounded in the second quarter, with capital expenditures recovering from 5-year lows, a private survey showed on Thursday, as higher government spending helped boost the property and construction sectors.

U.S. consumer spending rose for a second straight month in May on increased demand for automobiles and other goods, but there are fears Britain's vote to exit the EU could hurt confidence and prompt households to cut back on consumption.

The European Central Bank is in no rush to ease monetary policy in response to Britain's referendum, taking comfort in a calmer-than-feared market reaction, bank officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the casting area of Bonnell Aluminum's Newnan, Georgia, extrusion plant will remain shut until an investigation into the cause of a Wednesday morning explosion is complete, the company said in a statement.

In other metals, LME zinc is trending towards 11-1/2 month highs above its $2,105 top from June 9 as shrinking mine supply flags a shortfall in future metal, after several big mines closed last year. For now, prices have run into technical resistance around $2,100 said broker Triland in a note.

"If we consider zinc's strong fundamentals, if prices do break $2,100 that would for sure constitute a strong buy signal."

LME zinc was trading up 0.3 percent at $2,094.50 a ton.