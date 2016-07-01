Copper poised for third week of gains on stimulus hopes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - London copper was on track on Friday for a third week of gains as expectations of monetary stimulus underpinned the market, although gains were capped by concerns over growth in top consumer China.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange has gained more than 7 percent in three weeks. The market was trading down 0.2 percent at $4,836 a ton at 0128 GMT.

* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.1 percent to 37,360 yuan a ton.

* The possibility of monetary policy easing in Britain and China have helped sentiment.

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain’s economy over the summer after the shock of last week’s decision by voters to leave the European Union.

* Zinc prices were little changed after hitting their highest in nearly a year on Thursday.

* Expectations of potential shortages have fueled buying in zinc but an inventory overhang means metal is readily available for consumers.

* Benchmark zinc gained 0.1 percent to $2,107.50 a ton in early Asian trade. Prices of the metal used to galvanize steel climbed to $2,116 a ton, the highest since July 15.

* Total world stocks of zinc at the end of April stood at about 1.5 million tonnes, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group. Analysts estimate global zinc demand this year at around 14 million tonnes.

* Zinc stocks in LME-approved warehouses, standing at 443,175 tonnes, have climbed more than 16 percent this year and are at their highest since the middle of March.

* Traders said that much of the price rise in recent weeks was attributable to funds jumping on the bandwagon and resistance is expected at about $2,180, a Fibonacci retracement level.

* However, analysts say there is a very real shortage of zinc concentrate because of mine closures, which is reflected in treatment charges that CRU says have now dropped to $110 a ton from $140 at the start of the year.

* In news, an affiliate of Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden), the Gulf’s largest miner, has started commercial production at the Jabal Sayid copper mine, it said.

* Asian stocks rose on Friday as global riskier assets continued to recover from last week’s Brexit shock, while the pound came under renewed pressure after the Bank of England’s governor hinted of an interest rate cut ahead. [MKTS/GLOB]