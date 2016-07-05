Copper eases for second day on concerns over Chinese demand

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Copper slipped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with prices retreating from a two-month peak on concerns over Chinese demand in the second half of the year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gave up 0.5 percent to $4,868.50 a ton by 0716 GMT and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.7 percent to close at 37,790 yuan a ton.

LME copper hit a two-month high in the previous session.

Asian shares snapped a five-day winning streak as nervous investors took some profits despite hopes of increased central bank stimulus to offset a likely downturn triggered by Brexit.[MKTS/GLOB]

"We saw a turnaround in sentiment but the consensus is still very bearish on Chinese copper demand," said Chris Wu, copper analyst at CRU.

"The idea is that demand is going to weaken in the second half, particularly in the third quarter, mainly due to seasonal reasons and because of heavy rains and flooding which are not good for construction."

China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption, estimated at around 22 million tonnes this year.

Expectations of stimulus measures had been driving prices higher.

Chinese shares rallied on Monday on higher commodity prices and hopes for more action to stimulate the economy after data on Friday showed manufacturing growth stalled in June.

Outside China, stimulus hopes could be stoked this week with the Bank of England publishing its quarterly financial stability report on Tuesday and the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June monetary policy meeting due to be released on Wednesday.

LME aluminum slid 0.4 percent to $1,643 a ton and prices in Shanghai closed down 1.3 percent to $12,480 a ton.