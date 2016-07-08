Copper set for worst week in two months, nickel bounces off lows

MANILA (Reuters) - London copper futures ticked higher on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data boosted expectations ahead of a crucial jobs report, but the industrial metal was still headed for its biggest weekly loss in two months amid high stockpiles.

Nickel slipped, but well off session lows following the suspension of two Philippine nickel mines as the new government cracked down on those causing environmental harm. The Philippines is the biggest supplier of nickel ore to China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3 percent at $4,699.50 a ton by 0714 GMT, after hitting $4,682, its lowest since June 27.

U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in June as small businesses ramped up hiring, suggesting a bigger overall employment number, ahead of data due out later on Friday.

A Reuters survey showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 175,000 jobs last month, after increasing by only 38,000 in May, the smallest gain since September 2010.

A strong nonfarm outcome of above 200,000 would not necessarily have a major impact on the U.S. central bank's policy outlook, Mizuho Bank analysts said. That could keep appetite for risky assets such as copper intact.

"The Fed is likely to keep its cautious stance. More jobs data will be necessary to ensure that the recovery of the labor market is entrenched," they said.

LME copper was down more than 4 percent so far for the week following losses after LME stockpiles rose to the highest since February.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to close at 36,620 yuan ($5,476) a tonne.

LME nickel was off 0.3 percent at $9,725 a tonne, recovering from a session low of $9,525 after the Philippines ordered the suspension of two nickel mines as an environmental crackdown began.

But Peter Peng, an analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing, said the two mines are relatively small and unlikely to have any immediate impact on shipments to China.

"No one thinks the government will totally shut down all the mines and only the small mines will be affected," said Peng, adding there's still about 13 million to 14 million tonnes of nickel ore stocks in China.

"Some funds have also been waiting to sell nickel when the price hit above $10,000," he said.

The Philippines will also halt issuance of mining exploration permits for a month while all mines across the country are being audited.

News last week that the Philippines will review all mining operations lifted nickel prices by 8 percent in two days, reaching an eight-month peak of $10,410 on Monday.

"While concerns about mine reviews in the Philippines could certainly upend the supply picture, it does not appear that market participants are fully appreciating this aspect yet and given the fact that we still stand in a historically low price range, consumers are in no rush to buy just yet," Citi said in a note.