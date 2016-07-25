Zinc resumes rally, copper falls on weak oil, profit taking

LONDON (Reuters) - Zinc resumed its rally on Monday powered by falling mine supply, while copper fell as a sharp drop in oil prices overshadowed expectations of looser global central bank policy.

G20 finance chiefs vowed at the weekend to use "all policy tools" to lift global growth after a meeting dominated by the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union.

"They (G20 ministers) want to explore what options – including fiscal policy measures – are available to support growth. Ultimately, this could also give rise to increased demand for metals," Commerzbank said in a note.

But with copper having gained some 10 percent since early June and oil prices trading close to two-month lows, investors opted to take profits. [USD/][O/R]

"The sector remains vulnerable to further weakness with a lack of data unlikely to turn around bearish sentiment in energy markets today," ANZ said in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 0.4 percent at $4,900 a tonne, while zinc reversed Friday's losses to close up 0.2 percent at $2,249, having earlier risen to within striking distance of last week's 14-month high.

Zinc has been the best performing LME metal this year, with the closure of several large mines late last year sending prices up 41 percent so far.

But Citi's David Wilson was cautious: "Premiums haven't picked up, Chinese mine production is up since February and at what price level do Glencore think of restarting (zinc production)?"

"I don't think we're there yet but investors are starting to talk about it," he added.

Zinc's sister metal lead ended up 0.1 percent at $1,843, while nickel ended up 0.5 percent at $10,475, having earlier headed up near last week's 11 month peak.

Nickel has been boosted by an environmental crackdown on mining in the Philippines, the top nickel ore supplier to China, and by Beijing's pollution-related closures of steel mills.

The Philippines' newly elected House Speaker said on Monday new mining companies need a legislative license before being allowed to operate in the country.

Potentially disrupting aluminum production, heavy rain in China has killed at least 87 people and led Jaozuo Wanfang Aluminum to report its factories were damaged by floods last week.

Aluminum ended down 0.4 percent at $1,605, having earlier hit its lowest in nearly a month at $1,596.25. Citi's Wilson said traders have been preoccupied since last week by the extent of restarts of aluminum smelters in China this year.

Tin closed up 0.1 percent at $17,775.