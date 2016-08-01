Copper retreats from one-week high, manufacturing disappoints

An employee unloads copper at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, June 18, 2011.

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper prices retreated after hitting one-week highs on Monday as the dollar rose, U.S. factory activity slowed and data from China's manufacturing sector indicated sluggish growth.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 0.9 percent at $4,882 a ton.

The slide in the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity triggered a sell-off after New York opened, traders said.

Activity in China's manufacturing sector eased unexpectedly in July as orders cooled and flooding disrupted business, an official survey showed, suggesting overall industrial activity remains sluggish at best.

A similar private survey showed business picked up for the first time in 17 months, but the increase was only slight.

"It's a case of bad news being good news, the manufacturing surveys suggest Chinese authorities might have to look at further stimulus," said SP Angel analyst John Meyer.

Expectations of more stimulus from China was behind copper's earlier rise to $4,965 a ton.

A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-U.S. firms, which might mean less demand.

Elsewhere, three-month nickel closed up 0.9 percent at $10,730 a ton, compared with an earlier $10,800, its highest in more than a week.

The stainless steel ingredient has been boosted by worries about ore supply from the Philippines, which were reinforced by President Rodrigo Duterte warning mining firms to strictly follow tighter environmental rules or shut down.

But analysts say high stocks mean nickel's gains of more than 20 percent so far this year are probably overdone. Reported and unreported stocks, are thought to account for half of global consumption estimated at around 1.9 million tonnes this year.

They also expect any shortfall from the Philippines to be covered by higher supplies from elsewhere.

"Increased shipments from Indonesia, Myanmar and New Caledonia this year will likely amount to a bit over 100,000 tonnes in contained nickel, fully offsetting even the most dramatic estimates of the declines in Filipino exports," JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

"In fact, we estimate total nickel supply in China increased 37 percent in the first five months of the year, further expanding Chinese nickel surpluses."

Aluminum fell 0.5 percent to $1,635, zinc gained 1.1 percent to $2,268, lead ended little changed at $1,822 from Friday's close at $1,823 and tin gained 0.1 percent to $17,875 a ton.