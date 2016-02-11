U.S. crude off 12-year lows after WSJ report on OPEC output cooperation

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil pared losses in post-settlement trade on Thursday, rebounding from 12-year lows, after the Wall Street Journal quoted the UAE’s energy minister as saying that OPEC was ready to cooperate on production cuts.

U.S. crude CLc1 was down 50 cents at $26.95 a barrel by 2:50 p.m. EST (1950 GMT), off from a 12-year low of $26.05 hit earlier in the session.

The Journal quoted UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei as saying that OPEC members were ready to cooperate on a cut, but that current prices were already forcing producers outside the group to at least cap output increases.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.