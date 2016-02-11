FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude off 12-year lows after WSJ report on OPEC output cooperation
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 11, 2016 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude off 12-year lows after WSJ report on OPEC output cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil pared losses in post-settlement trade on Thursday, rebounding from 12-year lows, after the Wall Street Journal quoted the UAE’s energy minister as saying that OPEC was ready to cooperate on production cuts.

U.S. crude CLc1 was down 50 cents at $26.95 a barrel by 2:50 p.m. EST (1950 GMT), off from a 12-year low of $26.05 hit earlier in the session.

The Journal quoted UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei as saying that OPEC members were ready to cooperate on a cut, but that current prices were already forcing producers outside the group to at least cap output increases.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.