(Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Wednesday as investors focused on a large gasoline drawdown in U.S. government oil inventory data, ignoring a surprise build in crude stockpiles. [EIA/S]

The front-month in U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures CLc1 were up 5 cents at $48.36 a barrel by 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT). Brent crude futures’ front-month LCOc1 was up 3 cents at $49.31 a barrel.