#Business News
April 21, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Oil slides as dollar rebound weighs on commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil prices fell 2 percent on Thursday, reversing an early run-up built on two previous days of gains, as a rebounding dollar weighed on commodities denominated in the currency.

Brent crude’s front-month contract was down $1.05, or 2.3 percent, at $44.75 a barrel by 10:02 a.m. EDT (1402 GMT), after rising to $46.18 earlier in the session. It had gained 7 percent in two previous sessions.

U.S. crude’s front-month slid $1 to $43.18 a barrel, after an earlier run up to $44.49.

The dollar index was at around 94.50 against a basket of major currencies, rebounding from a session low of 93.92.

Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
