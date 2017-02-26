Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent: Barron's

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.

The U.S. business magazine said in a story on Sunday that Atlanta-based Global Payments will continue thrive as the use of cash declines, especially internationally.

The company expanded its reach with the purchase last year of a smaller rival, Heartland Payment Systems. That integration will help reduce costs and expand reach, Barron's said.

Global Payments shares currently trade around $79.