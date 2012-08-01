World factories cut jobs as sector shrinks again in July: PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Factories across the world cut jobs for the first time since November 2009 as the global manufacturing economy slipped into a second month of decline in July, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.4 in July from 49.1 in June, dipping further below the 50 threshold that signifies growth.

Citing weak demand and a sharp drop in backlogs, more job losses could be on the way, warned survey compiler JPMorgan.

“Recent cost reductions are providing some respite, but this will be of little long-term benefit if underlying demand fails to pick up,” said David Hensley, director of global economics coordination at JPMorgan.

The U.S. ISM survey, released earlier on Wednesday, showed the American manufacturing economy shrank slightly again in July, against expectations for modest growth.