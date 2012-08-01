FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World factories cut jobs as sector shrinks again in July: PMI
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 1, 2012 / 3:33 PM / in 5 years

World factories cut jobs as sector shrinks again in July: PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Factories across the world cut jobs for the first time since November 2009 as the global manufacturing economy slipped into a second month of decline in July, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.4 in July from 49.1 in June, dipping further below the 50 threshold that signifies growth.

Citing weak demand and a sharp drop in backlogs, more job losses could be on the way, warned survey compiler JPMorgan.

“Recent cost reductions are providing some respite, but this will be of little long-term benefit if underlying demand fails to pick up,” said David Hensley, director of global economics coordination at JPMorgan.

The U.S. ISM survey, released earlier on Wednesday, showed the American manufacturing economy shrank slightly again in July, against expectations for modest growth.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.