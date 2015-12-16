Gold rises more than 1 percent ahead of Fed rate hike decision

A woman holds a one-kilogram gold bar at the headquarters of the Australian Bullion Company (ABC) in Sydney April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1 percent as expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade later on Wednesday, were tempered by speculation it would hint at a gradual pace of future tightening.

Gold prices have fallen 9 percent this year, largely on the back of speculation that U.S. rates will rise from record lows, lifting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.

They have recovered from near six-year lows this month, however, as attention switched from the timing of the first hike to the potentially slow pace of future increases.

Spot gold was up 1.2 percent at $1,073.50 an ounce at 1445 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up $11.20 an ounce at $1,072.90.

“A rate hike is fully priced in so now we have to wait for the guidance that comes with it,” Saxo Bank’s head of commodities research Ole Hansen said.

“Trading is light but considering the short position currently held I see the risk skewed to the upside ahead of new year, followed by some renewed weakness before we find the bottom during the first quarter as the dollar rally runs out of steam.”

The Fed will announce its decision at 1900 GMT, with markets prepared for a 25 basis point increase to between 0.25 and 0.50 percentage points. Fed chair Janet Yellen will follow the announcement with a policy statement.

In a Reuters poll of more than 90 economists taken between Dec. 4 and 9, the probability that the Fed will raise rates rose to 90 percent.

On Wednesday, stock markets rose and the dollar held steady against the euro and a currency basket as investors readied for the expected rise.

Investors have scaled back positions in gold ahead of the Fed meeting. Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Trust, are at their lowest since September 2008.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed investors had increased their bearish bets on gold to record levels earlier this month, although they have since edged back from that peak.

“The gold market is devoid of any funds coming in from gold-backed exchange-traded funds and jewelry demand remains fairly soft,” said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Silver also rose sharply, up 2.6 percent at $14.12 an ounce, having dropped to its lowest in more than six years earlier this week at $13.60 an ounce.

Platinum was up 2.4 percent at $876.39 an ounce and palladium was up 1.3 percent at $572.20 an ounce.