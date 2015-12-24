FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold edges up after two-day drop in pre-holiday trade
December 24, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

Gold edges up after two-day drop in pre-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A saleswoman shows a gold earring to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gold rose only slightly on Thursday, after two days of losses, as the metal struggled to find direction in thin pre-holiday trade amid conflicting cues from the currency, equities and energy markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,072.10 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent in the last two sessions.

* Many financial centers around the world will shut early on Thursday and stay closed on Friday for the Christmas holidays. Some will remain shut on Monday.

* On Wednesday, Wall Street rallied, U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar edged up after a three-day losing streak.

* Strong equities and dollar typically suppress demand for safe-haven gold.

* But the metal found some support in the energy markets, as oil rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a drop to multi-year lows earlier in the week. [O/R]

* Gold is positively correlated to oil as the metal is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflation.

* Mixed U.S. economic data also did not help gold find direction.

* New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods fell in November and the prior month’s increase was revised sharply lower. But other data on Wednesday showed consumer sentiment at a five-month high in December and personal income rising for an eighth straight month in November.

* Gold prices have shed 9 percent so far this year, a third year of losses, mostly due to expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates, which it did this month.

* With the first U.S. rate increase in nearly a decade out of the way, the focus is now on the pace of future hikes.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [GOL]

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar, euro and yen got off to a subdued start on Thursday in what is likely to be a languid session with much of the Western world already shuttered for the Christmas and year-end holidays.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
