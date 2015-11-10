Gold stuck near three-month low as U.S. rate hike looms

An employee poses for photographs with a one kilogram gold bar at the Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

MANILA (Reuters) - Gold was near a three-month low on Tuesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is well on track to raise interest rates before the year is over.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,091.40 an ounce by 0037 GMT, not far above Friday’s low of $1,084.90 when strong U.S. employment data for October fueled speculation the Fed will increase interest rates at its policy meeting next month.

* The metal ended an eight-day losing run on Monday, but not enough to pull it far away from last week’s lows.

* Following bullion’s recent steep drop, MKS Group trader James Gardiner said “a bounce, or at least a consolidation, is well overdue.” He pegs the next support level for gold at around $1,074 and then at $1,050.

* U.S. gold for December delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,090.30 an ounce.

* While the market braces for the first U.S. rate hike since 2006, a consensus is forming at the European Central Bank to take the interest rate it charges banks to park money deeper into negative territory in December, in a move that could weaken the euro and push up inflation.

* Lonmin priced its $407 million share issue at a 94 percent discount as the platinum miner fights for survival in the face of low prices and after knocking $1.8 billion off the value of its assets.

* AngloGold Ashanti said it lost 47,000 ounces in production in South Africa during the three months to the end of September because of government mandated safety stoppages in a quarter in which five of its miners died on the job.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar hovered just below a seven-month peak against a basket of major currencies, having consolidated its payrolls-inspired rally in a subdued session overnight. [USD/]

* Asian shares slipped to one-month lows as the specter of higher borrowing costs in the United States and slower global economic growth prompted investors to trim their exposure to riskier assets. [MKTS/GLOB]