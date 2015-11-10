FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gold stuck near three-month low as U.S. rate hike looms
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 10, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

Gold stuck near three-month low as U.S. rate hike looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee poses for photographs with a one kilogram gold bar at the Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

MANILA (Reuters) - Gold was near a three-month low on Tuesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is well on track to raise interest rates before the year is over.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,091.40 an ounce by 0037 GMT, not far above Friday’s low of $1,084.90 when strong U.S. employment data for October fueled speculation the Fed will increase interest rates at its policy meeting next month.

* The metal ended an eight-day losing run on Monday, but not enough to pull it far away from last week’s lows.

* Following bullion’s recent steep drop, MKS Group trader James Gardiner said “a bounce, or at least a consolidation, is well overdue.” He pegs the next support level for gold at around $1,074 and then at $1,050.

* U.S. gold for December delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,090.30 an ounce.

* While the market braces for the first U.S. rate hike since 2006, a consensus is forming at the European Central Bank to take the interest rate it charges banks to park money deeper into negative territory in December, in a move that could weaken the euro and push up inflation.

* Lonmin priced its $407 million share issue at a 94 percent discount as the platinum miner fights for survival in the face of low prices and after knocking $1.8 billion off the value of its assets.

* AngloGold Ashanti said it lost 47,000 ounces in production in South Africa during the three months to the end of September because of government mandated safety stoppages in a quarter in which five of its miners died on the job.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [GOL]

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar hovered just below a seven-month peak against a basket of major currencies, having consolidated its payrolls-inspired rally in a subdued session overnight. [USD/]

* Asian shares slipped to one-month lows as the specter of higher borrowing costs in the United States and slower global economic growth prompted investors to trim their exposure to riskier assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.