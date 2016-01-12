Gold edges up after two-day decline, China concerns support

Gold products are displayed for sale at a shop in Hanoi December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Spot gold edged higher on Tuesday, snapping two sessions of decline, as concerns over China’s economic growth and pressure on stock markets lifted the precious metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold firmed 0.2 percent to $1,095.6 an ounce by 0037 GMT (1937 EDT), while U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,095.2.

* China’s main stock indexes each dropped more than 5 percent on Monday. Oil prices fell to new 12-year lows, as concerns over China hurt commodity prices broadly.

* Right from the beginning of 2016, markets have been rocked by plunges in Chinese stocks, the yuan’s fall and subsequent heavy intervention by the Chinese authorities.

* The chaotic moves have led to worries China’s economy may be in for tough time rather than stabilizing as some had hoped.

* China is the world’s biggest consumer of gold at around 1,000 tonnes a year.

* The yellow metal is often seen as an alternative investment during times of financial uncertainty, although safe-haven rallies tend to be short-lived.

* The gain in gold prices is likely to be capped by concerns that higher U.S. interest rates would lower demand for the non-interest-paying asset, while boosting the dollar. The Fed raised rates in December and attention has shifted to how many hikes will follow in 2016.

* Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said there may not be enough fresh data on inflation to support another U.S. interest rate hike by March.

* Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, rose 0.69 percent on Friday, data from the fund showed.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares hovered near four-year lows and oil prices languished at near 12-year lows on Tuesday as investors fretted over whether Beijing may be losing control of the economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Britain Industrial output Nov 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Dec