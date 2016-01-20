Gold edges up as stocks retreat, oil struggles

MANILA (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday as a further fall in equities and oil burnished bullion’s safe-haven draw, although the metal was restricted to narrow ranges.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,088.66 an ounce by 0035 GMT (1935 EDT). The metal, while supported by a weaker appetite for risky assets, has faced resistance at around $1,090 with some analysts attributing this to slow Asian physical demand.

* U.S. gold for February delivery was flat at $1,088.70 an ounce.

* The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts for the third time in less than a year, as new figures from Beijing showed that the Chinese economy grew at its slowest rate in a quarter of a century in 2015.

* Confidence about near-term sales growth among chief executives around the world has fallen to its lowest level in six years as China’s economic engine slows and a slump in oil prices signals deep unease about the global outlook.

* The U.S. Mint cut its weekly allocation of American Eagle silver bullion coins to 1 million ounces, just a quarter of the 4 million ounces that were rationed and sold last week.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares slipped as a relentless slide in oil prices wiped out an attempted rally on Wall Street and dealt a fresh blow to risk appetite. [MKTS/GLOB]

* U.S. crude fell to a new low since 2003 at under $28 a barrel after the world’s energy watchdog warned the market could “drown in oversupply”.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0700 Germany Producer prices Dec

1330 U.S. Consumer prices Dec

1330 U.S. Housing starts Dec

1330 U.S. Building permits Dec