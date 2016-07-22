Gold holds on to overnight gains as stocks, dollar retreat

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Friday, after rising over one percent in the previous session, as equities fell on weak corporate results and the dollar eased but the metal remained on course for a second straight weekly decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent at $1,332.56 an ounce at 0051 GMT. Bullion rose 1.2 percent on Thursday, but was down about 0.4 percent for the week

* U.S. gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,332.80 an ounce.

* Asian stocks dipped early on Friday after weak corporate results halted Wall Street's record run overnight, while the yen held to large gains made after the Bank of Japan's governor downplayed the need for "helicopter money" monetary policies.

* The ECB held rates at record lows as it seeks to revive growth and inflation with cheap credit to the economy. It left the door open to more policy stimulus, highlighting "great" uncertainty and abundant risks to the economic outlook.

* According to a BBC interview, recorded mid-June but broadcast on Thursday, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out the idea of using "helicopter money" - or directly underwriting the budget deficit - to combat deflation.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until the fourth quarter before raising interest rates, likely in December after the presidential election, according to a Reuters poll which once again showed subdued inflation expectations.

* U.S. home resales hit their highest in nearly 9-1/2 years in June as low interest rates lured first-time buyers into the market and the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, underscoring the economy's strength.

* Confidence in prospects for the global economy has been dented following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, with a growing view that monetary policy is a fading force and many governments now need to borrow and spend, Reuters polls showed.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22 percent to 963.14 tonnes on Thursday.

* Newmont Mining Corp, the world's second biggest gold miner by market value, hinted on Thursday that it will boost its quarterly dividend later this year, reflecting a 25 percent jump in bullion prices so far this year.