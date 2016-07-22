Gold eases as slight nerves set in on Fed policy outlook

A worker adds edible gold to thyme honey at the Stayia Farm factory in Chalkida, on the island of Evia, Greece, June 28, 2016. Picture taken June 28, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday, reflecting tension between an easier global interest rate backdrop and the chance of U.S. monetary policy being tightened before the end of 2016.

Spot gold shed 0.5 percent to stand at $1,324.66 an ounce at 1011 GMT, on course for a decline of around 1 percent for the week.

Bullion has benefited significantly - hitting its highest in two years earlier this month - as central banks from Europe to Japan opt to keep policy looser for longer, because that neutralizes the opportunity cost of holding an asset with no interest rate.

But the dollar has gained ground recently on strong readings on the U.S. labor market and inflation, which have boosted bets the Fed will raise U.S. interest rates by year-end. [FRX/}

"People think the international situation is enough to keep the Federal Reserve on hold, but there's some slight nervousness," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.

"The assumption that the Fed is more cautious now is surely correct as it didn’t manage to do the hiking cycle it wanted, but being more cautious does not mean completely paralyzed. There’s a slight down cycle for gold at the moment as there has been a string of good U.S. data," he added.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until the fourth quarter before raising interest rates, likely in December after the presidential election, according to a Reuters poll which once again showed subdued inflation expectations.

Meanwhile, the ECB on Thursday held rates at record lows as it seeks to revive growth and inflation with cheap credit to the economy. It left the door open to more policy stimulus, highlighting "great" uncertainty and abundant risks to the economic outlook.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said spot gold could retest support at $1,313 per ounce.

ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said the market was also going through a bout of voidness post Britain's EU referendum result.

"But everything else is still very conducive for the growth of investments (in gold). Once we just watch out for any short-term positioning that we saw coming just after the referendum, we will continue to see support for gold prices."

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22 percent to 963.14 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

In other metals, palladium lost 0.7 percent to $677.75, having touched its highest since late October 2015 on Thursday.

Silver, which hit a near two-week low on Thursday, was down 0.6 percent to $19.63 an ounce, while platinum lost 0.3 percent to $1,095.00.