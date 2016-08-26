FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Batman suit boasting 23 gadgets earns Guinness World Record
August 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Batman suit boasting 23 gadgets earns Guinness World Record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Boasting a "bat tracker", a bat sign projector for the nighttime sky, smoke guns and an array of other devices, a Batman costume fitted with 23 gadgets has earned a place in the Guinness World Records book.

The bulky black-caped suit, made by Batman fan and special effects expert Julian Checkley, takes the title for "the most functional gadgets on a cosplay suit", Guinness World Records said in a statement.

The costume, which will feature in the "Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition 2017", is based on the suit the superhero wears in videogame "Batman: Arkham Origins".

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
