Dwayne Johnson dethrones Robert Downey Jr. as highest paid actor
NEW YORK Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson topped a Forbes magazine list of the world's highest paid actors on Thursday with an estimated 2016 payday of $64.5 million.
LONDON Boasting a "bat tracker", a bat sign projector for the nighttime sky, smoke guns and an array of other devices, a Batman costume fitted with 23 gadgets has earned a place in the Guinness World Records book.
The bulky black-caped suit, made by Batman fan and special effects expert Julian Checkley, takes the title for "the most functional gadgets on a cosplay suit", Guinness World Records said in a statement.
The costume, which will feature in the "Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition 2017", is based on the suit the superhero wears in videogame "Batman: Arkham Origins".
BEIJING Wang Jianlin, the billionaire Chinese property tycoon turned entertainment mogul, says his push into movies was entirely accidental.
LOS ANGELES Netflix Inc drama "Narcos" returns for a second season next week, continuing the real life story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and his reign over the Medellin cartel.