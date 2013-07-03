FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global business activity growth weakens in June: PMI
July 3, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

Global business activity growth weakens in June: PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Global business activity expanded at its weakest pace in a year during June, held back by slowing growth in the United States, according to a business survey on Wednesday.

JPMorgan’s Global Manufacturing and Services PMI fell to 51.4 in June from 52.9 in May, although it held above the 50 threshold for growth for a 47th straight month.

Although order books filled at a slower pace last month, companies hired more staff, said JPMorgan.

The PMI for the world’s services companies also fell to a one-year low in June of 51.3, from 53.4 in May.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

