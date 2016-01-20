FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World stocks enters technical 'bear market', down 20 percent from 2015 peak
January 20, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

World stocks enters technical 'bear market', down 20 percent from 2015 peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work at the stock exchange with the share price index DAX board pictured in background in Frankfurt, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON (Reuters) - MSCI’s benchmark global stock index, which covers 46 countries, entered a technical ‘bear market’ on Wednesday, as its fall since an all-time peak back in April 2015 reached 20 percent.

The All-Country World Index as it is formally known has dropped more than 12 percent since the start of the 2016 alone, driven by fears about a slump in oil markets and a slowdown in economic growth in countries such as China.

Analysts traditional term a 20 percent drop in assets like equities a ‘bear market’ reflecting a view that the dominate trend in the market is downwards, rather than simply a correction during a longer-term upward move.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.