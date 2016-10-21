Vegoil's recent market strength could have staying power: Braun

(Reuters) - Investors holding long positions in vegoils should be happier than they were last week - and they could see even more returns in the coming months if global supply tightens further as expected.

Benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures for January shot to the highest levels since April 5 on Monday in the contract’s strongest daily gain in over a year. Palm oil is the most heavily produced and consumed vegoil globally and is primarily cultivated in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Palm oil futures are highly influenced by soyoil futures, as soybean oil is palm’s biggest competitor in the global vegoil market. Monday’s palm strength was tied to sharp gains in CBOT soyoil both last Friday and this Monday, as the front-month contract reached the highest levels in over two years.

The soyoil rally was fueled by heavy U.S. soybean demand at the end of last week combined with Monday’s news that the world’s leading soybean producer had crushed more soybeans than expected. Soyoil stocks were also shown to be lower than expected. Palm futures also got an extra lift from weaker production forecasts for October and the weakening Malaysian ringgit.

But palm and soybean oil are not the only recent winners in vegoils, as both rapeseed futures and cash prices have moved sharply higher over the past two weeks worldwide.

Rapeseed is particularly desirable in the vegoil arena because of its very high oil yield. Europe is the leading producer and consumer of both rapeseed and rapeseed oil, which plays a key role in its biofuels industry. Canada is the leading exporter of rapeseed, or canola as it is known domestically, accounting for 70 percent of global trade of the oilseed and its oil.

Canadian ICE canola futures were on the longest rally since February 2012 before the nine-day streak ended on Thursday. Paris MATIF rapeseed futures have also made considerable advances this month, as Thursday’s close was 5 percent higher than the contract’s value at the end of September.

The main pressure to rapeseed prices stems from wintry harvest weather in Canada, which has slowed progress and may have led to some yield and/or quality losses to the crop that still could approach record levels. Additional stress has been added by a very dry start to the 2017-18 growing season in France and Germany, which produce at least half of the European Union’s annual crop, which was disappointing in 2015-16.

Global consumption of the three leading vegoils plus the fourth most common, sunflowerseed oil – most prominent in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea - has steadily climbed every year, but an abrupt stall in last year’s global production has added a twist to the situation (reut.rs/2ep4cWz).

LOOKING AHEAD

When combining global supply and demand for palm, soybean, rapeseed, and sunflowerseed oil, stocks-to-use in the 2016-17 marketing year is expected to tumble to 13-year lows according to data published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (reut.rs/2eoGdXD).

The decline comes despite record production forecasts in 2016-17 for each vegoil with the exception of rapeseed, which is projected to be down 1 percent from last year’s record.

This puts significantly more pressure on this year’s oilseed harvest and palm oil production to perform in order to prevent global supply from slipping further.

Soybean oil's course relies on what happens in the soybean market. The outcome is riding on the upcoming South American soybean harvest, as its size will help determine how the United States allocates domestic soybean supply over the next year, namely the volume to be exported and crushed.

The finish to the Canadian canola harvest is the first signpost on the rapeseed front, after which attention will turn to weather outlooks for the European Union’s newly sown 2017-18 crop. Favorable weather looks to be on its way for both regions over the next week or so, but Canada will need to remain dry and Europe could still use more rain in the weeks beyond.

Earlier this month, crop consultancy Strategie Grains estimated the 2017-18 EU rapeseed planted area to rise 3 percent over last year. But the EU's ban in late 2013 on neonicotinoids – certain varieties of pesticide – has led to increased struggles with pest management for many European farmers in the past two seasons. Along with weather, pests could be the Achilles heel for rapeseed in the EU this year.

Weaker palm oil production as of late may be the delayed result of last year’s El Niño, which dried out producing regions in Malaysia and Indonesia. Rains are likely on the way as monsoon season gets under way, but if the rains are too heavy it can also have short-term impacts on production. This could be increasingly relevant as the pending La Niña could add strength to the seasonal rains.

Toward the end of this week, world vegoil futures eased off and even underwent slight declines, but they still remain elevated. And these prices could trend even higher in the coming months if the global supply truly tightens as expected.