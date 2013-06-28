World to gain 2 million new millionaires by 2017: research

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of millionaires worldwide will reach 9.9 million in 2017, up from 7.9 million in 2012, as an economic recovery takes hold next year, research group Datamonitor Financial said on Friday.

Rising investor confidence, stable economic growth and reduced stock market volatility expected next year will see wealth managers move to riskier assets and bank higher returns for investors, it said in a report.

(To read Datamonitor Financial's white paper, "The Global Wealth Market in 2013", please click here: bit.ly/19L9sfE.)