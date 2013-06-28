FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World to gain 2 million new millionaires by 2017: research
June 28, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

World to gain 2 million new millionaires by 2017: research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of millionaires worldwide will reach 9.9 million in 2017, up from 7.9 million in 2012, as an economic recovery takes hold next year, research group Datamonitor Financial said on Friday.

Rising investor confidence, stable economic growth and reduced stock market volatility expected next year will see wealth managers move to riskier assets and bank higher returns for investors, it said in a report.

(To read Datamonitor Financial's white paper, "The Global Wealth Market in 2013", please click here: bit.ly/19L9sfE.)

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Stephen Nisbet

