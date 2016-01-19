Hurricane Alex may have done 'winter haters' a favor: Braun

A man looks at a bridge destroyed by floodwaters from La Silla river in the aftermath of Hurricane Alex at El Realito neighbourhoood in the suburb of Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Hurricane Alex is now history, though while it was churning its way into the record books, it was concocting a weather pattern behind the scenes that might come as good news for people who do not enjoy winter’s cold.

While North America and Northern Europe have been enduring some of the coldest temperatures yet this winter, the very unusual tropical storm named Alex emerged in the northeast Atlantic last week, reaching Category 1 hurricane status for roughly one day.

The North Atlantic hurricane season typically lasts from June 1 through Nov. 30, with 97 percent of tropical storms occurring within this time frame. Alex is the fourth January-forming tropical or subtropical storm since 1851 and is the second hurricane in any month to form north of 30 degrees north and east of 30 degrees west.

For this rare event to occur, a very specific set of climatic conditions had to be in place, including a very strong El Nino, though El Nino by itself could not have spawned such a powerful storm.

Alex briefly made landfall on Jan. 15 as a tropical storm in the Azores, an autonomous archipelago of Portugal in the North Atlantic that has a population of about 250,000. Luckily, the damage was much less than the islands had prepared for.

But Alex’s impact goes well beyond the Azores, as it is posthumously set to influence half a billion people across North America and Western/Northern Europe in coming days.

EL NINO + ARCTIC = ALEX

The key ingredient that enabled Alex’s formation was the presence of vertical instability in the atmosphere. Instability is a measure of how the temperature changes with height. The more variation that exists between the surface and the upper levels, the more instability is present.

In Alex’s case, the temperature at the ocean’s surface was much warmer than normal and the temperature in the upper atmosphere was much cooler than normal. This situation created enough instability to result in tropical formation.

Such instability was able to occur in January thanks to two opposing forces: El Nino and the Arctic. Whenever El Nino is present, a battle for control over the Northern Hemispheric winter between the two ensues.

El Nino pulled off a convincing victory for the month of December, as very warm conditions prevailed across the hemisphere. But January has been a dead heat - El Nino and the Arctic have been engaged in an epic tug of war.

El Nino is known to enhance the subtropical jet stream, which may have ultimately led to extremely warm sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and Western Atlantic. At the same time, the most negative Arctic Oscillation (AO) values since 2010 have emerged in the Arctic, leading to abnormally chilly air in the upper atmosphere over the Northern Atlantic.

So when a strong disturbance popped up in warm waters near the Bahamas on Jan. 7, it was carried northeastward by the jet stream into the Northern Atlantic, where the battle between El Nino and the Arctic took center stage.

Neither phenomenon directly won this fight, but it resulted in a rather unusual byproduct, Hurricane Alex, which officially formed on Jan. 14. But the eventual outcome of the fight will likely chalk one up for El Nino.

ALEX: TEAM EL NINO

On Jan. 17, the remnants of Alex merged with another strong low-pressure system in the Labrador Sea. This is notable because it will accelerate the breakdown of what is known as the Greenland Block.

The Greenland Block is a large, nearly stationary area of high pressure which traps Arctic air masses over North America and Western Europe for prolonged periods, particularly when the AO is negative.

Increased low-pressure activity is expected for the U.S. Eastern Seaboard through the end of the month, meaning the Greenland Block would have ultimately been forced to retreat. But thanks to Alex, this process will be much quicker as the mighty, compounded low-pressure system will easily overpower the block by the end of the week (tmsnrt.rs/1nudmof).

The timing of this is quite significant as the AO has recently plunged to some of the most negative values ever recorded, leading to brutally cold temperatures in the Midwestern United States. But as the block weakens, so does the intensity of the AO, which is scheduled to ascend back near normal values over the next few days.

The potential impacts of the polar vortex will also be affected by Alex. The vortex has weakened from record strength in November, which should increase the likelihood of cold air outbreaks across the Northern Hemisphere. But without a block in place and a mechanism to force the cold air southward, it will remain trapped in the upper latitudes.

As a result, the Northern United States and Western/Northern Europe, which are heavily influenced by the block, will be less prone to cold weather outbreaks for at least the next week or two. Eastern Europe, including Ukraine and Russia, are less connected to the Greenland Block, so these parts may still be under the gun for extreme cold over the next two weeks.

So in some sense, Alex acted as a “correcting” factor for the frigid effects of both the AO and the polar vortex. Without Alex, the AO may have continued on its highly negative trend for longer. Instead, the next two weeks will be more dominated by El Nino, which generally results in milder winters in the United States.

Does this mean that we are out of the woods for this winter? Not in the least, but the demise of the block will temporarily shut down the AO’s efforts in establishing a dominant negative regime. This means that another deep freeze would not be expected across much of North America and Europe until at least February.

(Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst. Views expressed are her own)