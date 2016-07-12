FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Factbox: Theresa May joins small but growing band of women world leaders
#World News
July 12, 2016 / 3:03 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Theresa May joins small but growing band of women world leaders

Theresa May emerges to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016.Neil Hall

Nesserine Fellah

1 Min Read

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Theresa May is set to become Britain's second female prime minister on Wednesday when she takes over from David Cameron as head of the ruling Conservative party, joining a small but growing band of female world leaders.

May, 59, is Britain's second women prime minister after Margaret Thatcher who was in power from 1979 to 1990.

Below is a list of countries which have women as heads of government or elected heads of state with United Nations data showing about half of these are the first women to hold their country's highest office.

The date in brackets is the year they took office. The list excludes figurehead monarchs.

Editing by Belinda Goldsmith; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
