Global Payments quarterly results miss estimates

(Reuters) - Payment processor Global Payments Inc, which on Friday reported a cyber intrusion that could affect millions of cardholders, posted third-quarter cash earnings that missed analysts’ estimates on higher expenses.

The Atlanta-based company posted net income of $57.92 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $47.78 million, or 59 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $533.5 million.

Excluding items it earned 83 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 84 cents on revenue of $529.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global Payments on Friday said it had found “unauthorized access” into its system early in March.

Payment network operators MasterCard Inc, Visa Inc, American Express and Discover Financial Services have confirmed they were affected, which could expose their cardholders to fraudulent charges.

Visa has dropped Global Payments from its list of approved service providers.

On Sunday, Global Payments said it believes less than 1.5 million credit card numbers were stolen in the cyber intrusion.

Global Payments is one of dozens of companies that operate along the payment-processing chain. They are targeted by hackers due to the vast amount of sensitive financial information they handle.

The company backed its revenue and cash earnings outlook for the year.

Shares of the company closed at $47.47 on Friday.