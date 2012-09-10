FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
APM Terminals buys 37.5 percent stake in Global Ports
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 10, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

APM Terminals buys 37.5 percent stake in Global Ports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - APM Termnials, the ports arm of Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) said on Monday that it will buy a 37.5 percent stake in Golbal Ports (GLPRq.L) from a Russian private transportation group N-Trans, Global Trans said in a statement.

The deal follows Russia’s accession to the World Trade Organisation, and is the largest foreign direct investment in Russia’s transportation sector to date, the company said.

APM Terminals will run the company on an equal basis with N-Trans, also referred to as Transportation Holdings Limited (TIHL), each owning 37.5 percent with 25 percent being listed in London.

Global Ports, formerly controlled by N-Trans, owns container terminals in Russia, on the Pacific and Baltic Sea costs, and in Finland.

The acquisition will bring Global Ports’ share capital to $2.3 billion, the statement said, with acquired the stake being worth roughly $860 million, according to Reuters calculations.

“Global Ports will continue to be focused on the high growth markets of Russia, CIS and the Baltic States and will become the growth platform for APM Terminals and N-Trans in the region,” the statement said.

Global Ports accounts for 30 percent of the total container volumes in Russian ports and 23 percent of the total exports of fuel oil from the former Soviet Union countries. Global Ports operates container ports in the Baltic and Far East, Russia’s key cargo hubs.

Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.