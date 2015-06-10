FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors raise hedge fund bets in June: data
#Business News
June 10, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Investors raise hedge fund bets in June: data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors raised their allocation to hedge funds in June, investing more cash than they took out, data showed on Wednesday.

The SS&C (SSNC.O) GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, rose 0.31 percent in June. The index had risen 0.9 percent in May.

The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes

