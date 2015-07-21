FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund withdrawal requests drop to 2-1/2 year low in July-data
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund withdrawal requests drop to 2-1/2 year low in July-data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors kept their money in hedge funds in July amid market volatility over Greece and China, data showed on Tuesday, with requests to take cash out dropping to their lowest levels in 2-1/2 years.

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, fell to 2.08 percent in July from 4.72 percent in June, fund administrator SS&C Technologies (SSNC.O) said in a statement. This was the lowest level since January 2013.

“Investors are keeping their hedge fund allocations largely in place despite turmoil in international markets,” Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said in the statement.

Stone added that the level of withdrawals reflected seasonal patterns to some extent, but was even lower than normal for July.

The index is based on data provided by the fund administrator’s clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.