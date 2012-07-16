FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Globus Medical sees IPO at $16-$18 per share
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 16, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

Globus Medical sees IPO at $16-$18 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spinal implant manufacturer Globus Medical Inc said it expected its initial public offering of 11.76 million shares to be priced between $16 and $18 apiece.

At the midpoint of the expected price range, the offering will raise about $200 million.

The company, which filed for an IPO of up to $100 million in March, raised the offering size to $150 million in May.

Globus Medical will sell about 2.9 million shares in the offering, while selling stockholders will offer the rest.

The company earned $17.6 million on net sales of $94.7 million in the three months ended March 31.

Audubon, Pennsylvania-based Globus Medical expects to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GMED”.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Piper Jaffray are among the underwriters to the offering.

Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.