FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global Logistic Properties, GIC buy U.S. portfolio for $8.1 billion
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 8, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Global Logistic Properties, GIC buy U.S. portfolio for $8.1 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI) on Monday said it had teamed up with Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd to invest $8.1 billion in a U.S. logistics real estate portfolio, its first foray into the United States.

Singapore-listed GLP, which provides logistics facilities in China, Japan and Brazil, said in a statement it would initially hold a 55 percent stake in the venture and GIC would take 45 percent.

GLP added however that it would cut its stake to 10 percent by August 2015 as it had received interest from investors looking at the U.S. logistics market.

“This transaction gives us immediate scale as well as the best team in the U.S. logistics market,” GLP co-founder and chief executive officer Ming Z. Mei said.

GLP and GIC are taking over the portfolio from various companies affiliated with the Blackstone Group L.P. (BX.N).

GIC has stepped up its real-estate purchases in recent months, buying office buildings in Tokyo and investing in Australian student accommodation as a way to diversify its portfolio and secure better yields.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.