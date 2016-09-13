FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Singapore's Global Logistic Properties buying U.S. properties for $1.1 billion
September 13, 2016 / 3:12 PM / a year ago

Singapore's Global Logistic Properties buying U.S. properties for $1.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties (GLPL.SI) on Tuesday agreed to buy a $1.1 billion U.S. property portfolio from Hillwood Development Co, solidifying GLP's position as the second largest logistics property owner in the United States.

The transaction is expected to be funded by $470 million of equity and $635 million of debt, the Singapore-listed firm said in a statement.

"This transaction, which will be immediately accretive to GLP, demonstrates our ability to leverage our existing platform to pursue enhanced network benefits in the strongest U.S.

markets," said Chuck Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of GLP US in a statement.

GLP said it plans to seek partners for the project and expects to retain a stake of approximately 10 percent while remaining as manager.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Greg Mahlich

